The Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has said that she and others have made up their mind to follow President Muhammadu Buhari saying that day or night they love PMB.
Onochie Facebook page asked; “we are Buharistst who are you?”
To refuse to retrench during recession is a surprising achievement
To increase employment during recession is amazing
To fight terrorism to a stand still during bad economy is a miracle
To confront demagogue making age-long fortune from corruption is legendary
To be feeding pupils in public schools while recession is on is compassion
To save a deeply divided Nation from secession is patriotic
To face untouchable judges holding the justice at jugulars is a strength
To criticize oneself as government, shows sincerity To turn us towards agro-dollar as against dwindling petrol -dollar is a great focus
To remain focused in the face of multitudes of ingratitude and multi billion dollars propaganda project is carrying a valiant mind
To locate a strong Col Ali and position him at Customs, succeeding without uniform is foresight
To have leap of IGR via non oil sector is Buharinomics
Many are not wired to have foresight as little are gifted to be grateful. Day or night we love PMB We made up our minds…
We are Buharists… What about you?
