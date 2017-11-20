Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has described the late former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme as the bridge that held Nigeria together for decades.In a condolence message personally signed by the Governor and made available by Fanwo Kingsley, DG Media and Publicity, he described the late elder statesman as a "thorough administrator, decent politician and a nationalist who saw Nigeria as a project of unity".According to the Governor, the late Alex Ekwueme was an example of "excellent leadership". He said the late icon rendered selfless service to his fatherland, "standing on the podium of truth, sacrifice and progress all his life".Bello expressed confidence that the Nigerian nation will immortalize the "good name and sterling values Ekwueme lived for", calling on the new generation politicians and Nigerians to "mirror the Ekwueme spirit of Service to humanity".