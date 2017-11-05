The Lagos State Government has asked the Lekki Concession Company to suspend its plan to increase tariff hike on the Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.In a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde, the government said the proposed tariff hike had now been put on hold.The statement partly read, “While the government recognises the need for periodic review of tariffs and any other levies appertaining to road infrastructure maintenance in the state, the public and critical stakeholders as the ultimate beneficiaries of such facilities must always be carried along at all times.“Therefore, the proposed tariff hike cannot be effected at this period in the interest of the public while further consultations continue.”