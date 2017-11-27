On Sunday December 3rd 2017, the Lagos State Government will host the 2017 edition of the Lagos Street Carnival on Oba Akran Avenue in Ikeja.





The Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Adebimpe Akinsola has now revealed that the road would be shut down, but said alternative routes had been prepared for the use of motorists to ensure a smooth carnival.





He said, “Several adjoining roads will also be closed on the day of the carnival, but alternative routes will be accessed by road users. Arrangements are in place to ensure that the venue and its environs are safe and incident-free. We expect more visitors this year; so the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is working with the police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lagos State Fire service, and the Lagos State Waste Management Agency to ensure safety.”

The commissioner disclosed that artistes expected included Olamide, Lil Kesh, Queen Salawa Abeni, Malaika and Tope Sax, among others.





The origins of the carnival dates back to the Lagos colonial period when the Brazilian former slave returnees came back to reside in Lagos in the 19th century.





The carnival was re-instated in 2010. The event is usually centered on Lagos Island, filled with troop displays of beautiful costumes and various forms of entertainment including music and dancing. The carnival portrays an eclectic mixture of Nigerian, Brazilian and Cuban heritage of the city.