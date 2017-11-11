A Chieftain of PDP in Lagos State, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, on Saturday cautioned the national leadership of the party against imposition in the ongoing harmonisation processes to avoid another crisis.Olorunrinu, the PDP’s last man in the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.He decried the decision of the National Caretaker Committee of the party to apportion 70 per cent of the party executives to federal lawmakers at the expense of grassroots choices.He said that harmonisation process adopted by the party leadership should not amount to imposition.The lawmaker spoke just as one of the stalwarts in Lagos, Otunba Segun Adewale, announced his withdrawal from the state chairmanship race on Friday over alleged imposition through ongoing harmonisation.Olorunrinu said that the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee had indulged members of the House of Representatives from the state to produce 70 per cent of the party’s ward and local government executives.He said that any attempt to concede 70 per cent of the executives to federal lawmakers at the expense of the people’s choice would not yield the desired results for the party.According to him, such development will create another crisis capable of ruining the fortune of the party in the state.