Lagos State government has ​suspended the​ proposed tariff hike on Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge by the Lekki Concession Company, LCC.

​At the Admiralty Circle Plaza (Lekki-Epe expressway) ​tariff for saloon cars ​will be N200 from N120; sports utility vehicles will pay N​250​ from N​15​0; while commercial buses will pay N150 from N80.​ Motorcycles will pay N100.​





At the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, saloon cars will pay N300, from N250; sports utility vehicles, mini vans, and light trucks N400, from N300.​ Motorcycles will pay N200.​





On Friday ​Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Information, in a statement​, ​noted that the state government had directed the company to put the decision “on hold” as the necessary consultations with stakeholders are yet to be concluded.





“While government recognises the need for periodic review of tariffs and any other levies appertaining to road infrastructure maintenance in the state, the public and critical stakeholders as the ultimate beneficiaries of such facilities must always be carried along at all times,” ​he​ said.





“Therefore, the proposed tarrif hike cannot be effected at this period in the interest of the public, while further consultations continue.”





Already, thousands of Lagosians​ ​have signed​ ​an online petition to protest the plan​ ​billed to​ ​take effect on November 8.





The online petition, initiated by Ngozi Ihedigbo, said the LCC, imposed the “increment on us with absolutely no explanations.”





“Nigeria is a country in recession, people have no jobs and the ones with jobs can hardly survive on their salaries,” the petition began.





“Yet all the government is doing is impose hardship on innocent people for their selfish gain. There is no reason why there should be an increase on the Lekki-Victoria Island toll and we need this action to be stopped.





“We can no longer sit and fold our arms and say ‘it’s business as usual.’ We pay taxes, even though we do not see any major improvements to quantity these payments. We are our own government as we provide our own water, light and in most cases our road. Yet all the government does is take, take and take from us.





“The Lekki-VI fare should actually be going down, rather there is a 70 per cent increase in toll fee starting November 8th 2017. Did anyone get a 70 per cent raise on salary? Did Nigeria inflation go up by 70 per cent? ”





​Lagosians react:





Meanwhile, Lagosians on the Twitter reacted angrily to the proposed hike.

They took a swipe at Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and LCC, accusing them of insensitivity.





Olayinka Awoyemi‏ @OlayinkaMGmedia: Nigerian Government always so insensitive about everything. Lekki toll increment another blunder. Poor Ambode.





H.O.N.‏ @MrNosegbe: Ambode has (correctly) calculated that increasing the Lekki toll fare, like the carnage at Otodo Gbame, will not incur any political costs.





Babs‏ @BabatundeCASH: LCC wants to increase Lekki toll gate tariffs. Maybe Gov. Ambode is a scam after all.





Miwan‏ @_JohnME_: What kind of shit is Ambode pulling? What’s with the near-100% tariff increment at both the Lekki and Ikoyi toll gates?





Pompom‏ @No1chick: Tested my new route from Lekki to VI today and now it’s familiar. Ambode and his family can kiss my ass with their toll increase.





Vice-Chancellor‏ @WaleVcAdeNiyi: change in Lekki toll tarrif despite very poor service. Nigerians must resist this. We are not destined to suffer





Obinna Okerekeocha‏ @obitalks: @LCCTollRoad it would be nice for you to enlighten us why there’s a 70% increase in the #Lekki Toll gate fare. This is so arbitrary!!!





Nnamdi hayes‏ @colourMebadHaze: Na wa…toll gate fee in lekki gonna increase to 250? wawuu





Uchenna aniesi‏ @UAniesi: It’s unfair to increase the fair at this time that the country is tough.





Ikponmwosa Olotu‏ @iOLOTU: We will be a protesting against the LCC toll increase. This is extortion. Please spread the word #StopLCCTollExtortion. This affects all.





MTO‏ @Mofe_TO: N400 for toll gate. N800 for return trip to ikoyi from lekki. Nuts!





Joseph‏ @Josephkingsize: How could they increase the lekki toll gate….are we going to be silent? Am going for a protest, please people let’s do this.

Ismail Abiade‏ @AbiadeIsmail: Now that #lekki toll gate fees have been increased, public transport operators would increase transport fares too.

Cinderella Man‏ @Osi_Suave: LCC well done o. That lekki epe expressway is still shit. Yet you think its ok to increase tolls.





Anike Lawal‏ @AnikeLawal: Was just complaining this week about the monthly amount I spend on toll fees. Now LCC has announced a new toll increase



The mainland is beginning to look more attractive. This economic slavery is becoming too much.