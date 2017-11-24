Say no more about Star Boy Wizkid and his problems as a prayer intercessor has evolved to put an end to all his troubles.

wizkid and his intercessor









Read her post here:





“Im embarking on a 21 days white fasting for wizkid starting from monday!!his enemies are now much and he has to overcome them. i’ll do anything for him cos after God, he helped me this far.!so shattered wale or whatever you call yourself ,be prepared to fight with God cos God and Ajagoraola will fight for wizzy!!useless and envious set of people!”