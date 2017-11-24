 Lady Embarks On 21 Days Fasting For Wizkid | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Say no more about Star Boy Wizkid and his problems as a prayer intercessor has evolved to put an end to all his troubles.
A lady shared a post on Instagram, revealing that Wizkid has a lot of enemies and that in order to help him, she is embarking on a 21 days white fasting.

“Im embarking on a 21 days white fasting for wizkid starting from monday!!his enemies are now much and he has to overcome them. i’ll do anything for him cos after God, he helped me this far.!so shattered wale or whatever you call yourself ,be prepared to fight with God cos God and Ajagoraola will fight for wizzy!!useless and envious set of people!”

