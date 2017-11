There has been an ongoing trend about rape on twitter and so many ladies have been sharing their stories on how they have been sexually harassed.

A lady recently accused a popular blogger, Ibrahim Salawu also known as Unilag Olodo of rape. The Twitter user, @udala__ alleged that the blogger, Unilagolodo raped her and after the act began begging her.





“In light of this, along with recent events, I’d like to call someone out for rape. Please turn on my post notifications, thank you.”

“I’m going to @ him at the end of this thread, but first the story behind it. I’ll try as much as possible to include every material detail”

“I met this guy through someone I considered my best friend, who in turn met him through her own boyfriend. He had previously come to see me in school with the two of them, bought me dinner, etc, we talked and I thought he was a nice guy so we became friends over a short time”

“Me and my best friend had talked about going to see him and spend the weekend at his place because school was boring and he had free Wi-Fi etc, she went to his place a number of times and I never had time because school work was hectic. “

“Finally, one Saturday I had time.”

“It’s sad that I no longer have screenshots of my chat with him, but we agreed that I would spend the night with him and be back the following day. And we did agree that I was visiting on a strictly platonic level.”

“He even made me feel a bit foolish for suggesting that he’d want sex if I visit, so I assumed he was sane. He ordered an uber and I was on my way.”

“Uber got to the Island and got lost looking for his house, we finally found him and he asked the uber to drop us at the closest domino’s. It was already late by now and domino’s was nearly closing. We ordered pizza and ice cream and waited for another uber.”

“By the time we got to his place I was already sleepy, and he didn’t seem to find any entertainment (we were supposed to watch HTGAWM online but he couldn’t find a good site) so I just decided to eat and sleep. We were on the same bed but slept on opposite sides at first”

“But then he started getting all cuddly and I wasn’t comfortable for a number of reasons, so I pushed him away a couple of times. Then he begged and said it would just be cuddling and I let him.”

“Didn’t take too long for cuddling to become another thing, started touching sensitive areas of my body and moving down my pants. It wasn’t even hard for him because I removed my jeans and changed into shorts. The entire time I’m pushing him away, he’ll pause, then continue”

“Got to a point I left the bed for him, I even told him I’ll be just as comfortable sleeping in the bath tub, then he came back and begged me to sleep on the bed again. So I did, and he left me for a while.”

“But again he started touching me, took off the shorts completely and started giving me oral, that’s when I really started struggling and fighting him off, mostly because I had a boyfriend and I never wanted it to get to that point.”

“Didn’t take long for him to slide in, there was already saliva all over my vagina, and from there crying and begging couldn’t help me. He was looking at me the entire time, but it was like my face was invisible. He didn’t stop until he came. Then when he was done he left me”

“Then he started begging me, telling me he never planned for this to happen, and that he really likes me and he just wanted to spend time with me. After a while I left the corner where I had been crying and I went and locked myself in his bathroom. He started calling and texting”

“Threatening to break down the door so we can talk. Talk about what? “

“The following day was Sunday, I came out before 7 I think. Spent the night in the bathroom blaming myself, wondering what I’ll tell my boyfriend, etc. When I came out he continued his epistle from last night.”

“Telling me he likes me etc. I told him to call me an uber, he did. I didn’t say anything to him, I do swear that I would shame him, for me it was just “pass my card. Pass my jeans” etc. I didn’t even know what to say, or if talking was even enough.”

“Before I left he gave me money for uber and postinor. I got to school and went to church. Came back and after a while I told my boyfriend and we talked about it, and I had to go around the hostel pretending I didn’t know why my eyes were swollen.”

“I blocked him. “

“I told my friend about it, and instead of her to relate with me and be understanding, she started investigating me, making me blame myself and doubt the validity of my story.”

“Instead of confronting him herself, she made me unblock him so she could hear his explanation. She made me reach out to my rapist, I don’t know which is more traumatic between being raped and being forced to reach out to the rapist.”

“Too bad she’s not on twitter, but I’ll still mention him. “

“When I reached out to him he said I’m painting him as a villain, and I actually let him know that I can take action against him, not as a threat, but as a fact. He kept saying he never intended for it to happen”

“He had the guts to ask if we could still be cool. I actually regret not speaking up early, this happened in June this year. When I had enough of his excuses I blocked him again. I’ve since lost that number so he can’t contact me on it.”

“I spoke about this yesterday with @OtunbaBillz and he went to his dm. This is what @OtunbaBillz told me he said about the whole thing”

“Lol I’m blackmailing him, for what? Money? A 5.0CGPA? He kept saying he never intended for it to get this far and that this looks like a setup. Ok.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the man I’m referring to is @unilagolodo”

“I know a lot of you follow him. You’d know him.”

“I just woke up and saw I’ve been accused of rape. I know Tobi. I DID NOT RAPE HER. RAPE IS A HEINOUS CRIME. I AM NOT A RAPIST. GOD WILL VINDICATE ME IN ALL THAT WILL FOLLOW. ”





The undue hardship I have faced in the past few days is unbearable. False allegations of sexual misconduct is now used as a weapon to destroy lives.

I have never faced so much hate and ridicule in my life. I am deeply traumatised and have lost my peace of mind and opportunities to earn a living off a business I have built with my sweat, tears and blood.

I will stop at nothing to establish my innocence. I refuse to apologise for a crime I did not commit. I have never raped anyone and I have always advocated against sexual crimes and misconduct.

My petition has been submitted to law enforcement authorities, and I believe that justice will be done at the end of the day.