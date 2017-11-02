‘INDUSTRY and investment are too important to be left with investors alone.” These were the words of Organised Labour while calling on the Federal Government to expand the membership of the National Industrial Council, NIC, to include labour and state governors for the council to deliver on its mandate.Speaking through the General Secretary of National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, Issa Aremu, Labour however commended President Muhammed Buhari for setting up the council, contended that the council should be expanded to include the states as all the industries are in the states. Aremu who is also the Vice President of IndustriALL Global Union, said: “Industry and investment are too important to be left with investors alone.President Muhammed Buhari has commendably set up National Industrial Council. The council should be expanded to include labour and state governors after all the industries are in the state. In any case with respect to textile, it started with the state the then regional governments and government with the first textile mill KTL in Kaduna. This year marks 60 years of textile production in Nigeria. We hereby call on the Federal and state governments to restore the Industry to the golden days of production and job creations.The Northern Governors should restore the status of the North to its respected status as an investment/job destination by reviving KTL and reinvent more industries. This is why we are here to salute and support the initiative of Governor Tambuwal in setting up a textile factory in Sokoto State expecting to start production by end of 2017.“President Muhammed Buhari is commendably committed to industrial revival as part of diversification. But diversification should not be replacing collapsed oil revenue with monies from solid minerals. What Nigeria needs is value addition and industrialization as contained in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). We must produce and make what we consume and wear and consume what we produce to create sustainable jobs for the millions of unemployed youths. We also need a bold vision and development ambition.Why being happy to qualify for soccer World Cup, when we should be ambitious to win the cup and even host the tournament? We need a vision like EUA Dubai, Rwanda and China. In any case AU has vision of Agenda 2063.