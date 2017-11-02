The organised labour in Kogi state says it has suspended discussion with government on the ongoing strike following the gruesome murder of a labour leader, Mallam Abdulmumuni Yakubu in Okene yesterday.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress , Comrade Onuh Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Ranti Matthew Ojo gave the indication in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.





According to them, the negotiation which was supposed to continue with government on Thursday has been suspended to enable labour leaders mourn their slain colleague.





They said the late Abdulmumuni Yakubu who was until his death the branch chairman of Non Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (NASU) at the Kogi State Science Technology and Technical Education Board, was gruesomely murdered alongside his friend in his house in Okene yesterday.





According to the organised labour , the murder of the unionist was a confirmation of the fear that lives of labour leaders in the state were daily threatened because of their agitation for better welfare package for civil servants in the state.





They said the labour leaders will return to negotiating table as soon as there is full assurances of their safety and that of the members of their families.





The organised labour condemned the murder of the union leader and called on Kogi state police command to urgently unravel his killers , saying “the organised labour in the state will fight on to ensure that his death would not go the way of many unresolved murder cases in Kogi state.”





They urged workers to remained steadfast and prayerful for God will surely intervene in their matter shortly.