The People Democratic Party, PDP, National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has refuted insinuations going round that he was presently nursing presidential ambition.

Speaking in Liberty radio programme on Guest of the week in Kaduna Sunday, he said, “I have not solocited to anybody to talk on my presidential ambition. My focus is the PDP national convention that is coming, let’s get over the convention.”





Senator Makarfi said that after the PDP national convention, he was free like every other Nigerian to determine how his future would look like.





He assured Nigerians that after the party’s convention, those who left the party for one reason or the other and those who are not members of the party would have no reason but to embrace the party as a result of the transparency of the convention.





Commenting on the problems associated with PDP in its 16 years of leadership in the country, he explained, “Some problems facing the country could be traced as far as during the amalgamation of the country and at other stages of leadership of Nigeria before the coming of PDP in 1999.”





He acknowledged that the ruling party has tried in fighting insurgency but added, “Today we are witnessing more kidnapping in all nooks and crannies of the country and other social vices that were not known during the PDP era.”





Speaking on dislodging APC in 2019, he noted that the party was hopeful and working hard to ensure its realization, adding, “Nigerians know the situation they have found themselves under the present dispensation and the need for them to do the needful in the coming general elections.”