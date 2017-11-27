Fresh move to remove and replace the incumbent Kogi State governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has emerged, as a youth group known as “Kogi 2020 Hopefuls” has vowed to unseat him through the ballot box come the next governorship election in the state.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Momojimoh Salihu, and secretary, Sunday Oguche, on Sunday, it said Governor Bello has performed abismally.









“We are a concerned youth group yearning for a better Kogi state. Our association is not a political group, we are not sponsored by anyone. Our concern is a better future that our younger ones and children should inherit.





“We are disappointed in the performance of Yahaya Bello as governor of our dear state. He has done nothing, so he does not deserve re-election. Our people are dying of hunger due to non-payment of salaries.





“Kogi people are suffering untold hardship, our parents have withdrawn their children from schools, because they cannot pay school fees. About 70 percent of citizens in Kogi state cannot assess medication due to lack of funds, simply because the governor failed in his responsibilities to pay civil servants their due entitlements,” the group said.