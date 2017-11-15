The Kogi State Town Planning Development Board (TPDB) has marked the constituency office of the Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye for demolition.

The constituency office is Located in Kabba.

Dino, who shared pictures of the building marked for demolition said “I alerted the public last week of the plan by Kogi State Govt. to demolish my properties across Kogi State. Today the Constituency office I built in Kabba has been marked.”

The Acting General Manager of the State Town Planning and Development Board (TPDB), Mr. Isah Aliu as of the time of filing this report but a source in TPDB told our correspondent on Tuesday night that the embattled lawmaker failed to seek approval from the board before embarking on the said project.





“Let us put sentiments aside. Dino Melaye didn’t get our approval before erecting that building. Right from the foundation level, we instructed him to stop but he refused. We marked it severally, but he cleaned it up.





“Dino should stop playing politics just because he is having a rift with the governor. Governor Bello has nothing to do with this because we are professionals and you could ascertain the dangers of erecting illegal building in a place.





“His house is not the only one we marked, we also marked two commissioners’ houses for failing to meet the laid-down rules of Town Planning; so why is he personalizing the issue?





“We can’t put professionalism aside because of his political difference in the state. Nobody is above the law”. the source noted.





Meanwhile, there have been mixed reaction on social media over the proposed demolition of Senator Melaye constituency office.





A Facebook user Ojonugwa said “What nonsense? Where were they when the building was at the initial level? God pass them.”





Below are other reactions:





Friday Sanni- Because it is of no use to you it should be brought down abi? You don’t also think it could be useful to some one else or the person that built it. Look no tyrant has ever ended well. Take it or leave it.





Usman Oguche- So sad a reasoning. Because you have disagreements with Dino, his project is not beneficial to you, meanwhile, you are not a member of his constituency, why not leave that to his constituents to decide. Again, your own government has brought untold hardship and misery to the Kogi people even when we never invested our mandate in it, yet we are keeping faith knowing fully well that we have unshakable stakes in this entity. Well, time heals all wounds, we will get over all the brouhaha, it will soon become history.





Vally Ujah- How will this structure provide health care center, clean water, good road, electricity etc for the people that voted you in sir? Constituency office when you only visit your constituency once in a year? It’s of no use to me.

#MyOpinion





Emmanuel- If he does not follow due process how then does land office allow him to build the office in the first place?

Due process or not, is it after d house has been completed, d governor who has not done anything will now sponsor it to be demolished because of yeye differences?

Haruna James- Go to court and get an injunction to restrain them.





Itopa Abdul- If the senator failed to do the right thing, definitely, TPDB has the right to mark his office. We are all Nigerians, so he must always follow due process.



