Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has taunted the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, over its announcement that it had sacked Nnamdi Kanu as director of Radio Biafra.
Keyamo wondered why IPOB, who had alleged that Kanu was killed by Nigerian army, was still announcing his removal ‘in the grave’.
Radio Biafra upon resumption on Monday announced through one Ifeoma Okorafor that the radio was restructuring.
She announced that, “Mazi Nnamdi Nwanekaenyi Kanu, the former Director of Radio Biafra is hereby dismissed and removed as Director of Radio Biafra following extensive and intensive consultations”
“Kanu’s actions and his decisions to incite members of IPOB towards violence leading to the death of many innocent young people in Onitsha, Aba and Umuahia is totally unacceptable and grossly irresponsible.
“Kanu privately collected £14 million and another $22 million to purchase landed properties abroad in his name and that of his father, Igwe Israel Kanu, in a clear case of ‘monkey dey work baboon dey chop’.”
Reacting, however, Keyamo rhetorically asked if Biafra was now a zoo.
He tweeted, “So, after IPOB earlier claimed the Army killed Kanu, did they wake him from d grave to ask him questions over allegations against him before sacking him as their leader? Or did they sack him without hearing from him? Would that not be the style of animals in a zoo? Is Biafra now a zoo?”
