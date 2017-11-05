Member representing Dutsinma/Kurfi constituency at the House of Representative, Danlami Muh’d Kurfi narrowly escaped death and lynching by youths of his own constituency.The lawmaker was said to have been attacked by the youths who lost confidence in him over alleged several promises he made but yet to fulfill them. Danlami Muh’d Kurfi was attacked in Kurfi by the youths who target his movement while on condolence visit in the area. When contacted on phone, the lawmaker confirmed the incident.Danlami Muh’d Kurfi said he was attacked by the youths because of job opportunities he distributed in his constituency as some felt it was lopsided and favoured a sect of religion against the other.He described the attack as the handiwork of mischief makers who are bent on using religion to cause or ferment trouble. According to him, “The attack erupted after I gave out about 25 slots of the job offer (10 slots at Teachers Board and 15 slots at Federal University) and some disgruntle elements claimed the sharing did not favoured the Darika sect. “Those who said these are not fair to me because as a lawmaker everybody is mine irrespective of their sect. And so the matter that I favoured Izala sect and don’t favour the Darika sect does not arise.“In the recent past, I built a Juma’at mosque for the Darika sect, bought an Islamic school for them worth about N1 million, so it is not true that the Darika sect are not favoured,” Danlami Muh’d Kurfi said. He further said the offer was shared based on merit and across board with each wards getting a slot each while the main town got three slots. He debunked allegation by some people from his constituency who went on radio about the offer, saying in the Federal level nobody has gotten 15 offers at a stretch for his people while making references to offers like Soldier and Air force he got for his people in the recent past.