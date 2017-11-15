Orji Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria over their victory against Argentina.The former governor described the Super Eagles victory as unprecedented and remarkable.In a statement by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, the APC Chieftain said the Nigerian team had demonstrated renewed skills in their football endeavours.Kalu urged the Nigerian national team not to relent in their efforts to maintain the leading position in subsequent competitions.While praising the players for making Nigeria proud again, Kalu acknowledged the football expertise of the Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr.Kalu said, “The well-deserved victory of the Super Eagles against the Argentine team is inspiring and worth celebrating.“The Super Eagles’ players have demonstrated uncommon soccer sagacity”.