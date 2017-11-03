Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has stated that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were only demanding for their legitimate right.

He advised people not to dismiss their agitation but try to reason with them.





Kalu said as far he was concerned, IPOB members’ clamour was for conducive atmosphere that will enable their businesses thrive.





In a chat with Arise News Channel, Kalu also spoke on ‘third term bid’ of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.





He noted that contrary to denials by some of the governors during the period, all of them were actually approached to give their support for an extension beyond the limit provided for in the constitution.





The business mogul, however, said while most of these governors succumbed to pressures, he sttod his ground.





Kalu said that was the genesis of his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Kalu further condemned Obasanjo’s attitude to criticism and opposition.





His words: “If he can just stop being a little bit petty; he is a man that is very petty and I don’t have any regret in saying so. You see, if younger people did something to you, you should be able to forgive them because life is very long.





“You should be able to also forgive because that is the right thing to do. If Obasanjo had imbibed this kind of virtue, we would have gone far with our democratic process but he left serious things and started chasing shadows.





“Instead of calling for unity, he put a lot of division because he wanted a third term. In looking for third term, he was able to divide the governors, although most of them are not speaking the truth today.”