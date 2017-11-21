Kaduna State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Andrew Jonathan Nok is dead.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday.





Details surrounding his passing were unclear as at the time of filing this report.





Nok is a Nigerian Professor of Biochemistry Public affairs secretary of the Nigerian Academy of Science.





In 2010, he was a recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award in the Science category.





He was the 2013 winner of the Alexander von Humboldt prize for science.