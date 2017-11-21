 Kaduna Commissioner of Education, Andrew Nok is dead | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Kaduna Commissioner of Education, Andrew Nok is dead

10:30 AM 0
A+ A-
Kaduna State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Andrew Jonathan Nok is dead.
 

He died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Details surrounding his passing were unclear as at the time of filing this report.

Nok is a Nigerian Professor of Biochemistry Public affairs secretary of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

In 2010, he was a recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award in the Science category.


He was the 2013 winner of the Alexander von Humboldt prize for science.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top