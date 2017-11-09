The Coordinator of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) connect for Okehi /Adavi Federal constituency, Hon. Muktar Bajeh, has condemned in strong terms what he termed the misadventure of Senator Dino Melaye, which disrupted the recent Kabba day celebration.

Speaking with Journalists in Lokoja, the politician and a front line member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, noted that the activities of the senator, if not checked could plunge the state into very serious break down of law and order.





While advising the senator to channel his energy towards providing the needed quality representation for the people of his senatorial district, who he said were tired of inglorious outing, he wondered why a Senator will always engage in very disgraceful practices which is unbecoming of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria .





He commended the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for displaying high sense of maturity which he said was responsible for the peace recorded on that day.





“The Governor demonstrated high sense of responsibility and maturity. If the governor has gone to the arena, there would have been pandemonium. But as a leader who is committed to the security of lives and property he avoided the arena.

“Don’t forget that the Governor has invested so much in the area of security. Instead of distracting him, he should be encouraged by all of us . So all sons and daughters of Kogi State must avoid anything that will breach the peace we are now enjoying.

“I also appealed to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and other Senators to call Dino Melaye to order. He must be told that no son will deliberately throw stones on his father’s house”, he said.

He called on the Governor not to be distracted, saying that all lovers of Kogi State were happy with various reforms being put in place to reposition the State for optimal development.