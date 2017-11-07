 JUST IN: 2018 Budget: PDP Reps plan protest against Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The People’s Democratic Party caucus of the House of Representatives shortly before the commencement of presentation of the 2018 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari planned to protest the budget presentation.
The members, who met at Hearing Room Two where they held a caucus meeting on how to stage the protest, were seen leaving the venue with placards.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards include “change the change” “our mumu done do.”


Details later…

