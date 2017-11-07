Journalists from some section of the media, mostly online and a few from some print and electronic media have been barred from covering the 2018 budget presentation by President Buhari at the National Assembly.The budget presentation billed to commence by 2p.m today Tuesday 7th November, 2017 saw some journalist denied entry into the National assembly premises.Journalists from Premium Times, who were among those barred said they were denied entry despite presenting their official and National Assembly identity cards to the security operative who rather told them point-blank that a circular was earlier circulated in that regard.He said names of some journalists from some media organisations were missing an “accreditation list” prepared by the Research and Information Directorate of the National Assembly.