In anticipation of the continuation of the recall process initiated against the member representing Kogi West at National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stakeholders from the area have began drumming up support for a likely replacement.Despite the court process initiated by the senator against his recall, the INEC said it with continue with the process as soon as the legal logjam are cleared.While a group, Youth for Change (YFC), is demanding that the seat go to the Yagba Federal constituency, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kabba, Chief Ayodele Olukore, has said that the member representing the Kabba/Bunu/Ihumu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. T. J Yusuf fit the Senate slot.According to him, the lawmaker has brought development to the area and should be allowed to proceed to the upper chamber.“Yusuf is performing in Kogi West and we are in support of him to go to the Senate. His two terms at the House of Representatives has been very fruitful to our people, and has brought development to Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu.“He bought transformers, distributed machines to several youths, provided borehole to many communities. We commend him and urge him to go to the Senate”.The YFC vowed that they will not relent until the APC zone the ticket to Yagba Federal constituency.Speaking on Sunday in Lokoja, the leader of the group and staunch, Mallam Umaru Haruna Bashir said it’s time Yagba Federal constituency produce the next senator after Ijumu/Kabba, where Senator Melaye hails from.According to him its in the interest of the entire Kogi West senatorial district that the senate seat be zoned to Yagba area.He said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has done so, and in order to maintain peace and sense of belonging the ruling party must also act and speak out.He described as commendable, the names of those purportedly showing interest in the Senate seat, from Yagba, including Barrister Babatunde Irukera, Managing Director, Consumer Protection Council (CPC).“Irukera is one of the finest brains from the state, and if decides to run, many will support him because of his antecedent and unblemished record. He’s close to the powers that be at the centre and he will influence development to us here”, he saidHe appealed to APC supporters in Kogi West to reject aspirants from constituencies that have produced senator in the past.