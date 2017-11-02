Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the death of Jide Tinubu, first son of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

Jonathan, who commiserated with the former Lagos State Governor, described the death of Jide as a “great loss.”





In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the former President prayed God to grant repose the soul of Jide.





“My deepest sympathies to asiwaju and family on the great loss you have suffered. May God grant your son Jide repose in His Bosom. GEJ,” the tweet reads.





Chairman of APC in Lagos, Otunba Henry Ajomale confirmed Jide’s death in a short statement he (Ajomale) issued on Wednesday.





Ajomale wrote: It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.