The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a patriotic and humble leader.





APC said this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdulahi, congratulating the former President on his 60th birthday.





The party said Jonathan demonstrated love for the country during the 2015 Presidential election.





The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress APC warmly congratulates former president, H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on his 60th birthday.





“We join well-wishers in celebrating a statesman whose life and politics have been defined by patriotism and humility.





“The APC recalls the commendable and exemplary conduct of Dr. Jonathan before and after the 2015 presidential election, which demonstrated his patriotism and love for Nigeria.









“The Party urges Dr. Jonathan to remain steadfast to the positive ideals he stands for and continue to support the development of the country. The Party wishes Dr. Jonathan many more happy, healthy and rewarding years of service to the nation”.





Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Jonathan on his new age.