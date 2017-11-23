Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said that his topmost concern at the moment is how to see the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, regain power in 2019.Jonathan gave this resolve on Tuesday when Chief Olabode George and his campaign team paid him a courtesy visit at his hometown in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.He said he was responsible for the defeat of the party in 2015, hence, his commitment to seeing the party come back to power 2019.“Whether I like it or not, I must take responsibility for the defeat because I led the party to the election. “The only thing that will make me sleep well is to ensure that PDP comes back to power.”The ex-president noted that he is collaborating with different stakeholders to deliver the 2019 presidency to the PDP.Jonathan warned that all stakeholders must wok together to ensure the success of the party. He said members must begin to take the right steps in the right direction to reclaim the trust of voters’ confidence.