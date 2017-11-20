Governor Ayo Fayose has denied rumors making the rounds that he has defected from PDP and joined APC.

He denied the rumor in a press statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi. According to him, joining APC is like leaving Jesus Christ for Satan. Read the statement below...





The news going viral that Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose is making move to defect to APC, is false. It is a figment of imagination of the APC which manufactured the story.

Joining the APC is like leaving Jesus Christ for Satan. It is like wanting to die by taking Gamalin 20, or planning to commit suicide by jumping down from 50 storeys building.





Fayose will never join the APC, rather, he would welcome APC members to the PDP.

When PDP was embroiled in leadership crisis, Fayose did not leave the party. Is it now when PDP is positioning itself to win back power in 2019.





Is it the APC which merely exist only on pages of newspaper in Ekiti that Fayose will join? Fayose is an oversize for the APC to accommodate.





Fayose is preoccupied with plan to transit power from PDP to PDP in Ekiti in 2018.





Idowu Adelusi

Chief Press Secretary to Ekiti State Governor