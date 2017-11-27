Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West in the Senate said this in a recent interview.





So, I want to believe that once you speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, once you stand against constituted authority and speak to power, you will definitely end up in controversy.

My philosophy in life is that in an unjust society, silence is a crime. So if defending the poor, the needy and the malnourished the oppressed of the society is controversial, then I will say I am never controversial and I am happy to be'