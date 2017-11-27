 'Jesus Christ, Mohammed, Gani Fawehinmi and other great men became controversial for speaking the truth, so I am happy to be controversial'- Dino Melaye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West in the Senate said this in a recent interview.



"Every speaker of the truth and every defender of the people always suffer controversy. Gani Fawehinmi suffered controversy. Our lord Jesus Christ died for a sin he never knew nothing about. He was killed and prosecuted over being righteous. Prophet Mohammed was accused of things he never did.
So, I want to believe that once you speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, once you stand against constituted authority and speak to power, you will definitely end up in controversy. 
My philosophy in life is that in an unjust society, silence is a crime. So if defending the poor, the needy and the malnourished the oppressed of the society is  controversial, then I will say I am never controversial and I am happy to be'

