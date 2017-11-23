TWO-count charge has been filed against a jealous wife, Maryam Sanda, barely five days after allegedly stabbing her husband to death.The affected wife had allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Haliru Bello, who was a son of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) and ex-Minister Mohammed Haliru Bello.There had been issues on whether or not the suspect will face trial with some relatives of the deceased raising the alarm of a possible cover up.But the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the police alleged that the embattled wife stabbed her husband in the chest and neck with the intention to kill him.The command on November 20 filed two-count charge against the wife in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Division.The charges read: “That you, Maryam Sanda, female, adult of No.4 Pakali Close, Wuse 2 Abuja, on 19/11/2017 at about 0350hours at No.4 Pakali Close, Wuse 2 Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division, did commit the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of one Bilyaminu Bello Haliru, male adult of No. 40 Pakali Close, Wuse 2 Abuja by stabbing him on the chest with a broken bottle which eventually led to his death and you did so with the knowledge that your act is likely to cause his death.“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.“That you, Maryam Sanda, female, adult of No.4 Pakali Close, Wuse 2 Abuja, on 19/11/2017 at about 0350hours at No.4 Pakali Close, Wuse 2 Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division, did commit the offence of causing grievous hurt in that you stabbed one Bilyaminu Bello Haliru, male adult of No. 40 Pakali Close, Wuse 2 Abuja with a broken bottle on the neck thereby endangering his life.“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 240 (g) and punishable under Section 247 of the Penal Code Law.”No date has been fixed for the arraignment of the suspect as at press time.