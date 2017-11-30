Amercian rapper, Jay Z has finally admitted that he was unfaithful to wife Beyoncé after a year of speculation about their relationship.

The Grammy-winning rapper has said that he “shut down” his emotions during his marriage to the pop superstar, which ultimately led to “infidelity”.





In his first candid interview about the cheating rumours, sparked by lyrics on Beyoncé’s latest album, Lemonade, the rapper revealed that the couple had been to therapy to save their marriage.





The musician – real name Shawn Carter – claimed that open wounds from his past ultimately led to his infidelity.





“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions,” he told the New York Times,





“So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”





He added: “You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ‘cause most people can’t see themselves.





“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”





According to the rapper, the couple had been working on a joint album, but his wife’s music was finished first so they decided to release separately.





“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So, her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on,” he said.





While neither Jay Z nor Beyoncé have revealed who the other woman in their marriage was, the pop star simply refers to her as “Becky with the good hair” on Lemonade.