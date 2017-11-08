Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede in Lagos vowed to resist any form of examination malpractice among candidates and operators of computer based testing centres.Speaking during an interactive session with CTB owners nationwide held at Yaba College of Technology, Oloyede: “We have learnt some lessons from the last year’s experience and therefore introduced some measures that will further add to the integrity of the registration process and the conduct of the examination.“Four example, we discovered last year and this year that some electronic devices such as Pens, wrist watches, were used to perpetrate exam malpractices. We are also going to introduce some detective devices to ensure that those who plan to cheat inside the examination halls are frustrated. According to him, the board discovered a lot of mishaps from centre owners.With the new technology introduced by JAMB, Oloyede said the board would frustrate the atrocities of the fraudsters. “We willl not rest ourselves. As they are planning, we are also planning not allow them to play any old tricks.We know they will come up with new tricks but we will outwit them” he said. Oloyede said the 71 CBT centers found to be culpable during the last exercise were either suspended or banned, with the board prosecuting some albeit with grievous offences. For each CBT centre, oloyede said the board would install electric jammers and lens detectors to neutralise gadgets candidates may have sneaked into the hall. He said registration would commence before the month runs out, urging prospective candidates to visit the board website, download it’s apps, syllabus and bronchures.He said the board has already registered 617 CBT Centers nationwide, noting that the board is still considering about 50 pending applications.He said each centre will be equipped with 250 computers with additional 25 as back ups. He warned that any centre whose system fail regardless of the number, would not be paid for that examination session.