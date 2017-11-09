The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has said it delisted about 72 designated CBT centres.

The exam body said the affected centres were engaged in various acts of misconduct during the 2017 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examinations held in different parts of the country.





Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this knownw at a meeting with CBT owners and operators from the 36 states in Lagos on Wednesday.





According to Oloyede, JAMB decided to delist the centres after it discovered that the operators extorted money from some candidates and engaged in other grievous actions, including attempted rape in a particular case, during last year’s examination.





He said, “Some centres collected the sum of N1,000 from each candidate as entrance fee, while a worker in a particular centre attempted to rape a female candidate. We have delisted 72 of such fraudulent centres and banned some for life.





“We are dealing with the perpetrators at individual levels, such that they cannot even abandon the delisted centres to set up a new one in another name. We have sent their names to the Corporate Affairs Commission.”





The registrar noted that about 90 per cent of failures recorded in the 2017 UTME was due to the “recklessness of some CBT owners,” adding that they would be held culpable if they failed to expose the bad eggs among them.





Oloyede also revealed that JAMB generated over N100m from errors committed by candidates while filling their application forms in 2017.





“Yes, we are looking for money, but we are not looking for filthy money,” he said.