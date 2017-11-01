Lauretta Onochie

A Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, on Tuesday said it would be difficult for President Muhammadu Buhari to remove members of Peoples Democratic Party members who are serving in his government overnight.She spoke at the 2nd annual international conference on Tuesday in Abuja with the theme focusing on institutions: A panacea for sustainable development.The event was organized by the Progressive Solidarity Forum in collaboration with National Orientation Agency.She corroborated claims by Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Services, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) who said that the change agenda of Buhari government had been hijacked by members of PDP who defected to the All Progressives Congress.She said more than 50 per cent of PDP members are in the Buhari government serving in the presidency, judiciary and law enforcement agencies.According to her, these members are serving their personal interest instead of that of President Buhari government.Mrs. Onochie said: “That brings me to those who are in this government to serve themselves. Those Col. (rtd) Hammed Ali, the CG Customs called PDP. He said that there are about 50 percent of them in this government.”But I say no they are more than 50 per cent. They are everywhere. They are in the presidency, the national assembly. You can find them in the judiciary, they are in the law enforcement agency.”They serve their personal interest. They encourage unsuspecting youths, our youths to be their foot soldiers on the social media to abuse and curse people while their own children are sipping tea in England or America or elsewhere. They are a poor example to our youngsters on the social media.”You just don’t go and change all the agencies. That is not how it works. If you have to change the whole civil service, the whole police, the whole market women, you change the whole children in the school.She said Nigerians must come together to fight corruption before it kills the nation.”Corruption is everywhere. All of us must come together and join hands with this president to kill corruption before corruption kills our nation.“Our youth population is in need of good role models. They were born into corruption,” she said.Earlier in his remarks, Grand Patron and Founder of the organization, Dr. Ibrahim Emokpaire, said Nigeria needs a strong institution to fight corruption.According to him, the federal government needs to focus on creating a robust and dynamic institution to accelerate development on a sustainable basis.“Focusing on functioning institutions remains the most pragmatic enduring legacies, of the short stint of a progressive party in the governance of Nigeria,” he said