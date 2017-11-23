The Italian Embassy in Nigeria has apologized to the Federal Government, over the burial of 26 girls who died on the Mediterranean Sea.





This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.





“The Italian Embassy has apologised for the mix up for dates in the burial of the victims of the Mediterranean tragedy. NAPTIP and other agencies will continue to work with Italy and others to stem the tide of irregular migration,” she wrote in a tweet.





The Italian authorities were accused of burying the 26 girls earlier than scheduled.





The bodies of the girls were found on a sinking vessel about two weeks ago.





Reports suggested that they may have been sexually abused before they were murdered.