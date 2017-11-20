 Italian FA president Carlo Tavecchio resigns | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Italian FA president Carlo Tavecchio has resigned a week after Italy’s World Cup qualifying fiasco, an FIGC official confirmed on Monday.


The 74-year-old handed in his resignation during a crisis meeting of the Italian Football Federation in Rome.

“He informed us of his resignation,” Damiano Tommasi, the head of the Italian Players’ Union, told journalists outside the federation headquarters.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura was sacked last Wednesday after a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat by Sweden saw the four-time champions miss the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

