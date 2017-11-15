The Presidency on Wednesday lambasted the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for threatening to assassinate President Muhammadu Buhari should he visit the South East.

Following disclosure of Buhari’s planned visit to the South East, which started yesterday, IPOB had warned that the president would not return alive should he emback on the trip.





However, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie described IPOB as “foolish, stupid, silly and childish” to have warned the President against his trip to the South East.





In a statement on her Facebook page, the Presidential aide said despite the threat, Buhari “woke up today in Abakaliki” the South East.





She wrote: “There’s a clown, a charlatan and a comedian, all rolled in one, who goes by a fake name, “Emmanuel Powerful. He is not powerful enough to remember and use his family name, but he threatens the Commander In Chief of the biggest Army in Africa and an Igbo Triple Chief Muhammadu Buhari, Ochioha Ndigbo (Leader of Igbo people), Enyioma 1 of Ebonyi (Trustworthy friend of Ebonyi) and Ogbuagu 1 of Aba Kingdom.





“Going by his name, he is not an Igbo man so he needs to ask his partner in crime, ex leader of proscribed Terrorist organisation IPOB, (if he knows where he is), what Ogbuagu means.





“It’s foolish, stupid, silly and childish to tell the President of our nation, who has the mandate of the people of Nigeria, not to come to a section of the territory under his jurisdiction.





“Today, Baba woke up in Abakaliki. He will soon, be on his way to Awka, an industrial hub in Igboland and a key city in the #MadeInNigeria and. #BuyNigeria agenda of the Buhari Administration. Nigeria belongs to Nigerians. And there’s no “No go area” for any of us, including our President. Thank you Ndigbo.”



