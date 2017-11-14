The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu remains the director of Radio Biafra, against a recent announcement purportedly from the station, which named one Ezenwachukwu Sampson Okwudili as Kanu’s replacement.

Radio Biafra, which recently bounced back to air, had in its maiden broadcast named what the company perceived as sins of Kanu, which included, “Personalization of the Biafran struggle and derailing from the core objectives of IPOB as a grassroots movement,” as reasons for his removal.





But in a press statement signed by Mr Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary of IPOB, the group fingered the federal government as being behind the announcement, saying that it was part of the plot to divide it.





Powerful said this was done to deflect attention from the multiple fronts of attack IPOB has subjected the Buhari regime to.





It said, “The DSS and their propaganda arm, the Ministry of Information came up with this laughable concoction about the dismissal of our leader, which they know, even by their own very low standards of news management, is so hilarious that no sane mind will believe it.”





IPOB said the news of the removal is unbelievable to any sane mind because Kanu personally established the radio station in London and IPOB, and removing him was tantamount to saying that the Sun was no longer part of the solar system.





The release read in part, “Biafrans and the entire humanity know that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was abducted by Nigerian soldiers on the 14th September 2017, therefore no amount of fake stories about our leader and our movement planted through government friendly media houses, will dent our resolve to restore Biafra.





“For anyone to believe that faceless hitherto unheard of individuals can wake up one evening and announce the replacement of a man that commands 50 million people with presence in over 100 countries of the world, making him only second to Pope Francis as the personality with the largest cult following on earth, is plain stupid.





“Anybody who peddles or believes such a story needs his or her brain examined. This is another classic DSS engineered subterfuge that fell flat on its face as all on their previous efforts to rubbish the personality of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did. Many more weird and ludicrous stories will emerge in the coming days. The more IPOB applies the pressure, the more bizarre the antics of this shambolic APC Government becomes.”





The group said the announcement was the same as past attempts to divide IPOB, which led to the creation of REIPOB, TRIPOB, RENIPOB, SEXIPOB, all of which never saw the light of the day.





It continued that, “We have all become accustomed to the crude antics of this shameless Nigerian Government and her security agencies who are so desperate to create confusion and pandemonium within the hierarchy of IPOB. That they came up with this ludicrous propaganda of the replacement of the irreplaceable IPOB leader is confirmation of their desperation.”





On the allegation that Kanu abandoned his colleagues who were imprisoned alongside with him as one of the reason for his removal, Powerful noted “IPOB is arguably the most disciplined mass movement in the world today, if not all the years of torture of Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie Ishinwa would have provided DSS the key witness against Kanu in the treasonable felony trial they have been looking for.:





“This fabricated news of the sacking of our leader is nothing more than mere childish prank played by unintelligent people in a supposedly intelligence agency. No right thinking person would waste his or her time on such nonsensical gimmick.”