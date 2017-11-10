The Presidency on Thursday said the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu was “contracted to drown” the success of the people of the South East in the area of agriculture and production.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie said this noting that it’s an “open secret that Ndigbo are very hard-working” set of people.





In a post on her official Facebook page, titled: “When a Farmer Finds a Fertile Piece of Land, he Farms on It Twice,” Onochie also commended the Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi for urging Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.





She said the governor has experienced “first-hand, the fairness and the fatherly disposition President Muhammadu Buhari extends to all governors, irrespective of party affiliations.”





According to Onochie, Umahi is one of the governors who will not “play dirty politics with the future of the people of his state.”





The post reads, “The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has led the people of his state to key into the policies of the Buhari Administration.





“It’s an open secret that Ndigbo are very hard-working. The application of their hard work has continued to make millionaires especially in agriculture and manufacturing, a success story IPOB was contracted to drown.





“He is one of the governors who will not play dirty politics with the future of the people of his state, neither will he have a former president, whose hands are soiled with corruption, to commission projects meant for the good people of Ebonyi State.”