The new acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ezenachukwu Okwudili, on Tuesday disclosed the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu.
Okwudili claimed that the fugitive ex-leader of the pro-Biafra group fled to London using his British passport.
In a broadcast on Radio Biafra, Okwudili said, “Those who benefited from inciting young Igbo youth to violence and death, the time of reckoning has come.”
“We are putting an end to blood-shed while continuing with our struggle. Kanu has fled to London using his British passport and he is hiding after our successful takeover of the Radio and IPOB Leadership.”
The radio broadcast also accused Law Mefor, the brother of Uche Mefor, Kanu’s former deputy, of collecting money from Igbo traders and businessmen as under the pretence of being IPOB’s treasurer and converting same into his personal use.
He said, “Those who live by the sword know the final judgment, therefore people like Uche Mefor and his brother Mr Law Mefor along with Emma Powerful, should know that like the Robert Mugabe era, the Nnamdi Kanu era has come to an end.
“The time when rabble-rousers loot IPOB treasury, share it with their family and friends has come and gone.
“Money collected so far is in excess of N300million Naira and we are still counting as information about contributors continue to trickle in”.
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com