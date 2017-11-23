The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Directorate of State Services (DSS) of establishing another version of Radio Biafra, with the hope of using it to sabotage the group’s struggle.

IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful in a press release in Awka Stated that the new version of Radio Biafra which has been on air for sometime has been dishing out fake news about the group’s secessionist struggle.





Powerful said the fake radio station which was broadcasting from Florida in the United States of America as against the original station which is based in London was the handiwork of the DSS, which is using it to deceive the people and also misinforming them.





Recall that a radio station announced as Radio Biafra had a month ago, upon commencement of operations announced that it had removed the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu as the Director General of the station for acts that were deemed inimical to the struggle for Biafra.





Part of the release stated that, “Radio Biafra London which has been broadcasting from inception, is still registered and operates from London and the Director and Deputy Director, remains our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his Deputy Mazi Uche Mefor. Mazi Chika Edoziem is the Head of the Directorate of State (DOS).





“We are warning all Biafrans to be vigilant and wary of the new strategy and antics of the Nigerian government and her agencies, especially DSS. They are determined to confuse and deceive the public with fake news from their fake radio station broadcasting from Florida USA.





“They have managed to recruit a handful of money hungry Igbo traitors and APC members in America who are helping them run this new DSS radio Biafra station on shortwave and FM. DSS tagged their new fake radio station, Radio Biafra, in the hope of confusing Biafrans into believing in their lies against our leadership structure and modus operandi.”





The group queried the reason for announcing on the new station that it was operating in London instead of Florida, USA where the station is based, saying that it was an attempt to make it look like the original Radio Biafra.





Powerful stated that to prove its case that the new Radio Biafra was a clone, it would pay the Nigerian government with its own coin by also cloning the Nigerian government owned Radio Nigeria within one month.





“The indomitable IPOB family worldwide will soon launch another version of Radio Nigeria on Short Wave in response to these crude, senseless and amateurish antics of DSS. We shall in the coming weeks be launching a new Radio Nigeria service in Hausa language as a direct response to this move by the Nigerian Government to prove to them that we Biafrans are too intelligent to be taken in by this crude antics.





“We are advising every Biafran to ignore and disregard every information coming from any other radio station claiming they are working for Biafra unless it’s Radio Biafra, London. What DSS is doing, with the help of some media houses and traitors, is to create an atmosphere of confusion and uncertainty, given the absence of our kidnapped leader.





“Many more fake online and terrestrial radio stations peddling fake news about Biafra independence and IPOB leadership are coming so Biafrans must be prepared to dismantle them with truth, facts and figures.”



