The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor of Anambra, Mr Willie Obiano of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.Thirty-six candidates contested the election.Declaring the result in Awka on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 98, 752 votes.Akpagu, the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze, came third with 70,293 votes.He said that the total valid votes cast at the poll was 422,314; total number of rejected votes, 26,457 while the total votes cast was 448,771 votes.The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Dr Ukwachukwu Orji, commended the people of the state for exhibiting good behaviour, saying “no bloodshed was recorded”.“Let this election not divide the people of the state but bring you together,” he saidOrji said that Obiano would get his certificate of return from INEC on Wednesday.“We promised free, fair and credible poll and that is what we have fulfilled that,” he said. (NAN)