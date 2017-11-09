A 14-year-old boy is being dubbed Pakistan’s ‘human owl’ as he turns his head a complete 180 degrees to look directly behind him.

Muhammad Sameer Khan from Karachi has unbelievable flexibility. Not just turning his head 180 degrees, Sameer can also rotate his shoulders by 360 degrees.





Now the teenager is hoping his unbelievable flexibility will land him a part in a Hollywood movie.





The teenager, who trains constantly to keep up his elasticity, said: ‘I would have been six or seven when I saw an actor in a Hollywood horror movie turning his head to look behind him.





‘It fascinated me. I started practising for it and within few months, I was able to it.





‘My mother slapped me when she saw me doing this and told me never to do it again as I might end up hurting my neck but with time she realised that I’m God gifted. My dream is to work like that actor in Hollywood horror movies.’





Sameer quit his studies and became part of a dance group, Dangerous Boys, to earn a living and help his family run the household affairs after his father fell ill.





His father Sajid Khan, 49, had suffered strokes twice and was forced to quit his job at a textile mill.

Sameer along with eight other members of the dance group perform at dance shows across Karachi.

For every show, the talented boy earns between Rs600 to Rs1,000.





‘I work so that I can support my family. I don’t want that due to lack of resources my four sisters do not have to quit studies.





He has found several fans in his dance group and never shies away from showing his incredible talent. Asher Khan, lead dancer of Dangerous Boys, said: ‘I was shocked when I first saw Sameer’s ability to rotate his neck and shoulders. He is incredible. ‘He is extremely flexible and I am sure he will go a long way if he gets proper training.’





Sameer added: ‘I am working on my dance skills, gymnastic stunts and acting skills as well in order to find better work opportunities to support my family and fulfil my dream. I hope to show my talent in big screens someday.’





