A young South African man has professed his love for his gay partner and says he's willing to go to hell just for him.

Vuyolwethu Vee Sithathu posted loved-up photos of himself and his male partner on various Facebook posts and made it known that the guy will always be his babe.





"Even though we fight a lot but He'll always be my Babe," he wrote in one post.

In another, he wrote: "I was a Fuckboy "I? but I changed, I changed just for you "I? Only You "I? O.M "I? "





He later shared another post where they were in bed together with no visible piece of clothing and he captioned it: "They all say being (GAY) is a sin but then I'm willing to go to Hell just for you."









See more photos of the couple below.







