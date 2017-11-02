Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has condoled with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu, over what he called the depressing news of the death of his son, Jide.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, the governor expressed regrets that the cold hands of death have snatched another promising and ebullient young man.





Ajimobi described the sudden death of the APC national leader’s son as not only shocking but also, unfortunate and disheartening.





The governor said: “My dear Asiwaju, please accept my heartfelt condolences. On behalf of myself, family and the good people of Oyo State, I pray that God will give you the strength and courage to bear this monumental loss.





“My thoughts and prayers are with you in this trying period. With Jide’s death, the country has lost another shining star and future leader. May the Almighty comfort his wife, children and the entire family.”