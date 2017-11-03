The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has secured the conviction of three persons for illegal oil bunkering.The convicts –Francis Awhandijnou, Anato Mathew, Padonu Jacques and Jean Honfo – were each sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment by the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.They were said to have been arrested on May 10, 2016, at Sakpo village in Badagry.About 118 25-litre jerricans containing fuel were reportedly recovered from them.They were subsequently handed over to the NSCDC by the Nigeria Navy Ship Beecroft, Apapa, for prosecution.The Lagos State Commandant of the NSCDC, Tajudeen Balogun, in a statement on Thursday said the convicts were arraigned on two counts before Justice M.D. Idris of the Federal High Court.He said they were jailed for six years on each of the counts with suit number, FHC/L/271C/16.Balogun said, “The convicts were found guilty of conspiracy and dealing in petroleum products without lawful authority. They were convicted and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment on count one and six years on count two. The prison terms are to run concurrently.”