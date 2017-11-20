The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, has warned that failure to keep the promise of paying whistle blowers as at when due may lead to demands of rewards by such persons before information is divulged.

The Senator said this in reaction to the unending drama surrounding the payment of stipulated 5 percent to the whistleblower that led to the recovery of $43million in an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos State.





Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, had declared during a speech that the whistleblower was now a millionaire.





But the said informant denied receiving any reward.





This was followed by the emergence of other whistleblowers, who claimed they actually informed the anti-graft agency about the money.





In a post on his twitter handle, @ShehuSani, warned that the hullabaloo could jeopardise the policy.









He wrote, “Not paying whistle blowers in good time may lead blowers setting conditions of pay before service.”