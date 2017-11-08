Porto and Spain Legendary goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, on Tuesday won the 2017 Golden Foot Award ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo.Casillas was presented the prize during the award’s ceremony at the Hotel de Paris in Monaco.The 36-year-old beat off competition from nine other players, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez to claim the award.The award is designed to recognize the long-standing achievements of players in terms of both their skills and personality.Winners of the award must be at least, 28-years-old and still playing.Reacting to his award, Casillas said, “Very happy with the #GoldenFoot2017. Thank you for all the support.”Casillas other achievements include, three Champions Leagues, five Spanish league titles, as well as the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.