Popular actor, Moses Olaiya, popularly known as “ Baba Sala ’’ is alive, his son confirmed on Wednesday.Mr Boisala Adejumo, one of Olaiya’s sons debunked the raging rumour that “Baba Sala’’ died on Tuesday – saying that the veteran actor was alive.Adejumo said that although his father was frail as could be expected of anyone of his age, “he is hale and hearty.Baba Sala is alive so, please save your condolences. My father is over 80 years old and is frail, due to illnesses associated with old age but he is alive.“My father is peacefully enjoying his life in Ijesa and he does not have stroke either.”Adejumo advised the public to always desist from quickly reacting to information emanating from the social media, noting that information on the social media could be misleading.He advised bloggers to always carry thorough investigations and seek clarifications from relevant authorities before posting information on social media.“Most bloggers or online reporters are not seasoned journalists. They just post things to attract inflow of traffic to their sites,” Adejumo said.Baba Sala also rumoured to have died some months ago was born on May 18, 1936. He is hailed from Ijesha, Osun.He is an ace actor and a musician, dramatist and a comedian. He could be described as one of the fathers if not even the grand-father of the modern Nigerian comedians.He always sings in a spectacular way in all his movies due to his passion for music.Baba Sala started his career as a musician of ‘High life’ in 1964 under a brand name of a band known as ‘Federal Rhythm Dandies’.The band tutored and guided King of Juju music, Prince Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA) where he used to play the ‘Lead Guitar’ role.NAN