Officials have said China-based striker Odion Ighalo will miss Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup qualifier in Algeria as well as a friendly against Argentina because of a knee injury.Nigeria face Algeria on November 10 in Constantine in an inconsequential World Cup qualifier, before they test their readiness for Russia 2018 with a friendly against Argentina four days later in Krasnodar, Russia.“His (Ighalo) pained injury has ruled him out of the November matches,” Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said.“He has a slight knock around his knee. He will be out for at least two weeks.”Ibitoye said there are no plans for a last-ditch replacement for former Watford star Ighalo “because we were already more than the 23 players to be officially listed for the games”.Chelsea’s Victor Moses, 26, has also been ruled out of the matches because of a hamstring injury suffered in a defeat to Crystal Palace two weeks ago.Nigeria have already qualified for next year’s finals in Russia with a game to spare after dominating African qualifying Group B.