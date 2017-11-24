Super Eagles forwards Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye have been named in the team of Africa Legends scheduled to face Kano Pillars Football Club in a charity match on Dec. 14.The match is scheduled for the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano and it is being organised for the Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East of Nigeria.The duo will be among several other star footballers who will sweat it out to raise awareness for the IDPs.Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu confirmed to newsmen in Kano on Friday that the two players have agreed to be part of the charity match tagged “Match4IDPs’’.“I have spoken to Ighalo and Ideye and they have agreed to be part of the awareness match for the IDPs on Dec. 14,” Kanu said.He listed other notable stars expected for the match to include South Africa’s Lucas Radebe, Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Nwankwo Kanu and Senegalese El-Hadji Diouf.Speaking also, the match’s Chief Coordinator, Abi Goodman, said some Nigerians in the diaspora have also agreed to join the train to create the needed awareness on the IDPs’ plight.