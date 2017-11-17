Goodluck Jonathan, former president on Thursday said he enjoyed more support from the South East than his region, South South when he was in power.

He made the disclosure in Onitsha, Anambra State during the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship campaign candidate in Anambra, Oseloka Obaze.





Jonathan urged Nigerians to collectively defend and stand firm for democracy.





The former president applauded the people of the South East, saying, “I got more support from the South-East than I got from the South-South where I come from”.





He said, “We must collectively defend democracy in the country because no matter what you are, until you are able to elect your leader peacefully, the international community will not take you as developed society.





“Where elections are manipulated, there is no election. We use this opportunity to mobilise all Nigerians, especially the people of the state to stand firm for democracy and to do everything to protect democracy.”





Recall that the former President also said Anambra had remained a PDP state since the beginning of

democracy in 1999 till date.





The former president had also said 80 per cent of the people were still members of the party.



